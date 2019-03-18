‘One Piece’ Reveals First Poster For New ‘Reverie’ Arc

One Piece has been busy as of late with Big Mom, but it seems things will turn soon for the Straw Hats. After all, the anime is ready to tackle a new arc, and fans have gotten their first look at the story thanks to a new poster.

Recently, the anime fandom began buzzing when an image from One Piece went live. A poster surfaced online to hype the upcoming release of the ‘Reverie’ arc, and it has got fans asking a few questions.

As you can see below, the poster hit up Reddit not long ago where he racked up lots of debate. The grainy image features the entire Straw Hat crew walking ahead in some slightly outdated outfits. They are joined by a familiar face as Vivi Nefetari can be seen behind Monkey D. Luffy. The Alabasta looks as pretty as ever and… that’s about it. There’s nothing else worth noting on the promotional poster as far as fans can spot.

So far, fans are feeling mixed about the poster, and they’ve laid out reasons for why. The biggest critique slamming this promo poster is its character selection; Manga readers are questioning why these leads were added to the poster when the ‘Reverie’ arc has little to do with them. In fact, Vivi is the most pertinent character to the arc, leaving fans to ask why characters such as Coby and Sabo weren’t spotlighted in this promo piece.

So, are you excited for the anime's next installment?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.