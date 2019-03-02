‘One Piece’ Bids Farewell to a Favorite Ship

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has put the Straw Hats through all kinds of the stress as Big Mom and the Charlotte Family attacks them at every turn, but they are not the only pirate crew caught up in it all.

A major piece of the arc has been Bege’s crew, and the last episode of the series saw Bege say goodbye to the fan-favorite ship, the Nostra Castello.

Bege had been steering the replacement wedding cake to one of the islands in order to get Big Mom away from the Thousand Sunny, but that chase ended up costing Bege quite a bit. After landing on the island, Big Mom catches up and Bege’s ship is caught within Prometheus’ flames. Bege and the crew are forced to watch the ship go up in flames.

Bege solemnly bows his head and thinks to himself, “It can’t be helped. What must say goodbye to you now…You saved us so many times. Thank you, Nostra Castello!” as his ship falls into the sea. Bege’s ship has saved himself along with the Straw Hats in a number of episodes in this arc, and the Nostra Castello played a huge role in the saving of his wife Chiffon at a crucial juncture too.

His plan to take down Big Mom along with the Straw Hats’ help didn’t exactly end up exactly how he pictured, and Bege has suffered some major drawbacks since the plan began. He’s lost his place in the Charlotte Family, along with his ship, but unlike Luffy and the Straw Hats, his crew is pretty much intact.

But the loss of his ship is definitely a great one as demonstrated by how emotional the Straw Hats were when they lost the Going Merry all those arcs ago. Now he’s just waiting to see if it was worth all the effort as Big Mom finally eats the replacement wedding cake.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

