‘One Piece’ Stuns With Hilarious Mirror Sequence

One Piece‘s anime series just explored Big Mom’s tragic and dark past, and now the series is moving forward in the Whole Cake Island arc by handing the Straw Hats a major failure.

But fans did not expect to be laughing so much at the plans falling apart, as this week’s mirror breaking season elicited many laughs across the board.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Big Mom was still in shock after Brook successfully broke the portrait of Mother Carmel (and stuck within her flashbacks), Bege and Caesar kicked off their assassination plan as Bege fired the poison missiles at Big Mom. But her Haki proved to be so strong, the missiles never reached her and the mission failed.

After the shock of the mission failure, the Straw Hats and Bege run toward Caesar who’s bringing the mirror toward them. But before they can escape to the mirror world, the mirror shatters resulting in some of the best shocked faces in the series. Series creator Eiichiro Oda is a master at bending his character’s faces for maximum emotional impact, and the series manages to mine humor from such a big dramatic moment.

Seeing each of the Straw Hats’ shocked faces here brought the much needed laughs after such a heavy flashback from Big Mom seen in the last episode. And it’s one of the many reasons fans are definitely excited to see what comes next.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.