One Piece Stuns With One Brutal Execution

One Piece‘s Wano arc has introduced fans to an intense corner of the New World as the closed off society has been revealed to be full of suffering with starvation, needless imprisonment, and tyranny from Kaido and his cronies. But as Luffy and the others prepare with the people of Wano for a huge rebellion, one of the key figures of the society has been caught and is set for a public execution to be made an example out of.

Unfortunately for fans hoping that this figure would be saved, Chapter 942 of the series was a real punch in the gut as the end of the chapter saw to this figure’s execution in quite the brutal fashion.

Warning! Major spoilers for One Piece Chapter 942 below!

In Chapter 941 of the series, it was revealed that the seemingly goofy thief Ushimitsu Kozo was actually Tonoyasu (or Yasuie), one of the former Daimyo that served with Lord Oden 20 years ago. But with his public execution, the people of Wano rush to his side and were instantly happy to see the Daimyo they respect so much was still alive. But unfortunately for them, Yasuie accepted his death.

Before he dies, he makes a grand statement to get the people of Wano to realize just how cowardly Lord Orochi is. He says the symbol that the Wano rebels passed around was actually a prank, and that Orochi’s public imprisonment of the citizens was him being too jumpy and scared of the people. With this, he angers Orochi but keeps a smile on his face.

Soon after, Yasuie is gunned down by Orochi and his firing squad. After Yasuie is riddled with bullets, his body lifelessly tumbles from his high crucifixion post and hits the ground below. This scene not only shocked the citizens of Wano, but revealed another Wano secret as the people are unable to show any emotion other than happiness. A brutal execution both in panel, and emotionally.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

