One Piece Reveals the Aftermath of the Reverie

One Piece‘s Reverie arc has been one of the most enticing arcs of the series thus far. Although not as action packed as the arcs the arcs that have come before and after, thus mini-arc gave fans the best look yet at just how the World Government operates. But it notably came to an abrupt end just as when it began to introduce wild new ideas such as a throne at the center of the world, and that Sabo and the Revolutionary Army kicking off their war with the government officially. But the latest chapter of the series finally fills fans in on what went down after we joined Luffy in Wano Country.

Chapter 956 of the series reveals the full aftermath of the grand Reverie meeting, and it’s shaking up the world in a huge way as not only have the Seven Warlords been rebranded as criminals, but there are even more severe implications for the rest of the world going forward.

The latest chapter of the series opens with Garp teasing that an incident occurred shortly after the end of the Reverie involving Alabasta. Garp doesn’t say what it is outright, but says the full force of the Navy is being deployed and urges Shirahoshi and her father to not fear the people of the surface world. Elsewhere, the various royals are heading back to their homes and Morgans publishes a paper disclosing everything that happened.

The series notes that the paper revealed an incident that the government tried to cover up along with the fact that the royals had voted to dissolve the Seven Warlords system. The incident itself isn’t mentioned, but it’s implied that Sabo might have died sometime during his invasion of Mariejois during the Reverie. But the chapter comes to an end as fans begin to see what the dissolution of the Seven Warlords really means.

Following Doflamingo and Crocodile’s actions under the guise of being one of the Warlords, now the seven pirates are criminals once more. The chapter ends with all of them suddenly being attacked by the full might of the Navy as now the world has lost one of the three great powers that was keeping everything in check. Now it just remains to be seen what all of this actually means for Luffy and the others still in Wano.

