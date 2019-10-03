Original One Piece Storyboards Surface of Each Yonko’s Bounty

As the Wano Country arc continues in both the pages of One Piece’s manga and the anime proper, fans reading along with Eiichiro Oda’s wildly popular pirate franchise have been treated to quite a few bombshells with regards to the origins of Wano and the discovery of the “Rocks Pirates”. Said pirates, who consisted of some of the biggest movers and shakers of the world of the Straw Hat pirates, including Kaido, Big Mom, and Whitebeard set their mark on the world during the “God Valley Incident”. Said incident, and their various swashbuckling actions, set individual prices on their heads and said bounties were unveiled in spectacular fashion. Now, the original sketches of the posters for these pirates have been revealed!

Twitter User NewWorldArtur shared the original sketches for the “Wanted Posters” of some of the biggest pirates in the One Piece franchise, including the likes of Shanks, Big Mom, Kaido, and the man himself responsible for the title of the franchise, Gol D. Roger:

Oda’s original sketches for the Yonko bounty pages before they were finished. Utterly beautiful to see his detailed linework! pic.twitter.com/nc8oacZYrb — Artur – Library of Ohara @ALARM: BUSTER CALL (@newworldartur) September 30, 2019

These pirates pictured here, whether they be a member of the Rocks Pirates or not, have some serious bounties on their heads with someone lucky enough, or strong enough, to capture them netting themselves hundreds of millions of “berries”. Berries of course are the currency of the One Piece franchise, with each member of the Straw Hat Pirates having a bounty of their own hanging over their head, though some pirates like Luffy will complain that their bounty isn’t high enough for a pirate of their caliber.

With the events of Wano Country promising a big war coming up for the Straw Hat Pirates and the denizens of Wano, it’s clear that bounties for pirates such as Kaido and Big Mom will continue to skyrocket as their nefarious deeds continue to skyrocket.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.