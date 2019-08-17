One Piece Creator Reveals All of the Supernova Pirate Ships

One Piece: Stampede has finally released in theaters in Japan, and the special 20th Anniversary film features tons of cameos from fan favorite characters from across the series’ tenure. One of the major draws of the new film is that it features the entire line-up of the eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation all gathered in one place. This is a major deal on its own, but it’s even more impressive given that the anime hasn’t shown them much at all thus far.

One of the major new reveals in the film is the line-up of the ships for each of these Supernovas’ pirate crews, and their designs have been revealed in full in an additional guidebook released alongside the film’s theatrical debut in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

@newworldartur has gathered each of the fully revealed designs on Twitter, and has even translated many of the details included with each one. Noting that these were fleshed out by the crew behind the film, these are still official designs crafted by series creator Eiichiro Oda himself as he gave them the initial notes and look for each of the ships.

While the Supernova’s ships have made their debut in One Piece: Stampede, maybe fans will be able to see them in the anime? With the Wano Country arc confirming that two of them have joined forces with Kaido’s Beast Pirates, maybe even more will be showing up someday?

The Kid Pirates’ Victoria Punk (Eustass Kid’s Ship)

The ship of the Kid Pirates, the Victoria Punk! This ship has dinosaur bones on its hull, including a massive skull at the front, from which the crew can look ahead from within it.



(note: the etymology section was not present in the original text, it’s been added by me) pic.twitter.com/XKiYz6S6NI — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) August 14, 2019

The Bonney Pirates’ Jewelry Margherita (Jewelry Bonney)

The ship of the Bonney Pirates, the Jewelry Margherita!



For the longest time I wondered why Bonney’s ship looked like one of Big Mom’s. Most back then theorized she was a daughter of Big Mom, but that was wrong. Well, now it’s been finally answered! She just stole it from her! pic.twitter.com/Rl4KabpoH2 — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) August 14, 2019

The Hawkins Pirates’ Grudgedorf (Basil Hawkins)

The ship of the Hawkins Pirates, the Grudgedorf!



A ship that perfectly represents its captain, looking like it is made of straw and with several straw dolls on it. The back even has a hut and some pine trees! pic.twitter.com/qEIDZxm9MB — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) August 14, 2019

The On Air Pirates’ Stay Tuned (Scratchmen Apoo)

The ship of the On Air Pirates, the Stay Tuned!



The ship is designed to be made of many different instruments, including a massive horn and speakers from which Apoo plays music as he sails the seas. pic.twitter.com/uiEAqOQqmb — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) August 14, 2019

The Firetank Pirates’ Nostra Costello (Capone ‘Gang’ Bege)

The ship of the Firetank Pirates, the Nostra Castello!



This is a ship we’re all well acquainted with thanks to the Whole Cake Island arc, but here’s the sketches anyways: pic.twitter.com/TGY4z2cMxu — Artur – Library of Ohara @Pirate Expo (@newworldartur) August 14, 2019

The Fallen Monk Pirates’ Hanjou-maru (Urouge)