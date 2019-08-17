Anime

One Piece Creator Reveals All of the Supernova Pirate Ships

One Piece: Stampede has finally released in theaters in Japan, and the special 20th Anniversary film features tons of cameos from fan favorite characters from across the series’ tenure. One of the major draws of the new film is that it features the entire line-up of the eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation all gathered in one place. This is a major deal on its own, but it’s even more impressive given that the anime hasn’t shown them much at all thus far.

One of the major new reveals in the film is the line-up of the ships for each of these Supernovas’ pirate crews, and their designs have been revealed in full in an additional guidebook released alongside the film’s theatrical debut in Japan.

@newworldartur has gathered each of the fully revealed designs on Twitter, and has even translated many of the details included with each one. Noting that these were fleshed out by the crew behind the film, these are still official designs crafted by series creator Eiichiro Oda himself as he gave them the initial notes and look for each of the ships.

While the Supernova’s ships have made their debut in One Piece: Stampede, maybe fans will be able to see them in the anime? With the Wano Country arc confirming that two of them have joined forces with Kaido’s Beast Pirates, maybe even more will be showing up someday?

The Kid Pirates’ Victoria Punk (Eustass Kid’s Ship)

The Bonney Pirates’ Jewelry Margherita (Jewelry Bonney)

The Hawkins Pirates’ Grudgedorf (Basil Hawkins)

The On Air Pirates’ Stay Tuned (Scratchmen Apoo)

The Firetank Pirates’ Nostra Costello (Capone ‘Gang’ Bege)

The Fallen Monk Pirates’ Hanjou-maru (Urouge)

