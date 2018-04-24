‘One Piece’ Finally Pit Luffy Against Katakuri

One Piece fans have been enjoying the Whole Cake Island arc of the anime series so far, but they have been especially waiting for one moment in particular: Luffy and Katakuri’s big clash.

Not only has the anime kicked off the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc last episode, this episode just has Luffy and Katakuri confront one another for the first time and fans realized just how strong Katakuri is.

When Luffy was gearing up to break the portrait of Mother Carmel, he was intercepted by Katakuri’s attack. Katakuri had looked into the future and found that Luffy was trying to break the picture. Luffy was stuck in Katakuri’s attack, one where he extending his leg and trapped Luffy inside.

As for what Katakuri’s special ability is, Jinbe reveals (after saving Luffy) that Katakuri had eaten the Mochi-Mochi Fruit, which gives him a sticky mochi body. Jinbe states that you do not want to get trapped within the mochi, but it does have a weakness to water.

This is demonstrated when Jinbe uses his Shoulder Throw to sling tea at the trapped Luffy and it frees him from Katakuri’s attack. But as this is only the start of the battle, Katakuri is about to demonstrate more power.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.