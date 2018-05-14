‘One Piece’ Preview Promises Answers To All Big Mom Questions

The latest episode of One Piece started its exploration into Big Mom’s tragic past, and while it solved the mystery behind who Mother Carmel was and why she’s important to Big Mom, there are still more mysteries to be solved.

Thankfully, the preview for the next episode of the series promises to answer those very questions as every Big Mom mystery will be revealed.

As the preview shows what result a young Charlotte Linlin’s rampage had on Mother Carmel, the narrator teasing the episode says some very promising things as the series states that “A huge event occurs that will change the fate of the innocent monster Charlotte Linlin!”

Elaborating on this further, the preview states “[Big Mom]’s feud with the Giants, and a stunning secret of the miracle-making Holy Mother Carmel, and even the origin of the hellish Tea Party” will be explained as “all those mysteries [will] be revealed” in the next episode.

More importantly, this will also answer what happens to Mother Carmel. Because fans wondered why someone so important to Big Mom’s past isn’t around today. But the titled for Episode 837 is “The Birth of Big Mom! The Day That Carmel Vanished!” so fans are given a huge clue as to where she actually went.

Knowing all of these questions will be answered soon must be good news for One Piece fans, who have been wondering about the character since she was introduced.

