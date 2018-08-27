‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Luffy and Katakuri’s Big Clash

One Piece has finally begun the Luffy and Katakuri fight in the Mirro-World on the anime, and the next episode is certainly going to keep up the action if the preview is anything to go by.

Episode 852 is titled “A Hard Battle Starts! Luffy vs. Katakuri!” and the preview for the episode is teasing a major Haki clash as the two of them use their own powerful techniques.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Katakuri’s made a point in this battle of proving he can use Luffy’s techniques even better than Luffy can, and it seems this continues onto the next phase of the fight. The preview sees Luffy attacking Katakuri with his various Haki infused punches, and Katakuri is matching them blow for blow.

Along with Katakuri unleashing a flurry of giant mochi fists infused with his Haki, he doesn’t seem to break a sweat as he bats Luffy around with his own giant fists. Luffy tries to combat this with his Elephant Gun technique, summoning a giant Haki infused punch, but Katakuri counters even this with a “Elephant Gun” of his own.

The two of them are super powerful, and their Haki clashes can be seen giving off all sorts of energy and sparks. Katakuri’s tactics in the preview seem to continue on his journey to prove he can match all of Luffy’s techniques, but Luffy’s going to try every trick in his book in order to make a dent in the billion bounty foe.

The fight with Katakuri could very well likely last for a while in the anime, but these opening moments are crucial in deciding the flow of the battle for the next few weeks.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.