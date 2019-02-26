‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Big Mom’s Taste Testing

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc is on its last legs as not only have Luffy and Sanji reunited with the Straw Hats, but now the Straw Hats have seen some last minute help from the Sun Pirates at the end of the latest episode.

But it’s not all smooth sailing just yet as one of the key pieces of this climax is finally coming together as the preview for the next episode teases that Big Mom will finally be eating Sanji’s replacement Wedding Cake.

Episode 875 of the series is titled “A Captivating Flavor! Sanji’s Cake of Happiness!” and the preview sees Big Mom taking a big bite out of the cake. There’s quite a bit riding on whether or not she finds it satisfactory as Perospero outlined in the latest episode. If it’s poisoned (which it isn’t) Big Mom will die. If she finds it unsatisfactory, she’ll continue raging. So the only option for everyone involved is hoping that she likes the taste of the cake.

That’s not the only thing happening in the next episode, however, as the preview teases all sorts of ramifications of Big Mom’s taste testing. Members of the Charlotte Family are entering new phases of their battles, and even the Straw Hats seem to be in a lot more trouble than they suspected as the end of the preview teases a fiery end for the Thousand Sunny.

But now everything’s riding on Sanji’s baking ability, and while fans aren’t necessarily worried, it’s going to be interesting to see just how Big Mom will react when she finally gets a taste of the cake. Hopefully those are happy tears.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

