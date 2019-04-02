‘One Piece’ Preview Teases Koby’s Comeback

One Piece’s Reverie arc has finally kicked off in the anime series, and fans are already beginning to see the many cameos and returns of fan-favorites in the series’ past. Fans are especially excited for the Reverie arc as it will feature updates for characters we have not seen much action from in quite a while. One particular interesting return has been revealed for the next episode of the series.

The preview for Episode 879 of the series teases the return of Koby, the first character Luffy ended up helping on his journey to become the Pirate King. By the looks of the preview, Koby’s gotten quite strong.

Episode 879 of the series is titled “To the Reverie! The Straw Hats’ Sworn Allies Come Together,” and the previous not only reveals the return of characters like Rebecca it teases that Koby is integral of saving her from danger. There’s an undersea attack of some sort and their ship is hit by torpedoes.

It’s not quite clear how Koby is involved with this, but there is a shot of him underwater and the preview’s narration teases that Koby shows up like a hero when Luffy’s Straw Hat allies are in duress. This ties into the vow they made with one another during the East Blue saga (which seems to be getting new animation much like the Shanks flashback sequence of the most recent episode) in which they both agreed to reach their goals someday.

Fans have already been a fan of the Reverie arc thus far as it nostalgically references the early moments of the series — which is perfect for the series currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary. Now fans will get to see another update for an important element from the series’ past.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

