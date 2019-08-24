One Piece Preview Sees Zoro Save Luffy, Tama with Epic Fight

One Piece’s Wano Country arc is beginning to heat up in the anime series, and while the latest episode wasn’t exactly a huge hit with fans it set up some very important pieces for future episodes. It seems that fans will see one of those pieces come to fruition as Zoro officially begins his fight with Hawkins in full. As the previous episode had Zoro and Luffy dealing with Hawkins’ grunts before running away to find somewhere to heal Otama, Hawkins is now in full swing.

Episode 899 of the series is titled “Defeat is Inevitable! The Strawman’s Fierce Attack” and the preview for it sees Zoro struggling to defend Luffy and Otama from Hawkins’ summoned Strawman while still riding on top of the running Komachiyo.

The preview for the next episode of the series sees Zoro clashing with the giant Strawman that’s suddenly caught up with Luffy and Zoro. Luffy’s left to care for the increasingly weaker Otama, Zoro is left alone to defend them from its attacks. Fans can see Zoro dodging flying nail projectiles as well as blocking its massive sword swings. But it seems like Zoro isn’t flinching in the slightest.

Zoro seems to be able to deflect every one of its attacks, and the size of its weapon doesn’t matter either. Zoro pumps up his muscles, and even manages to deflect its strike with his blade. Fans can see that Zoro manages to make a decisive strike toward the end of the preview, but there’s currently no telling just how effective that attack actually is.

Even if Zoro manages to defeat the Strawman, he and Luffy are still stuck in a precarious situation. Far from a town that could help Otama, the two still have Hawkins himself to deal with. Zoro managed to strike Hawkins completely in the last episode too, but saw as his Devil Fruit power kept him from being damaged by the fatal wound. Not only that, there’s still the overall threat of Kaido and his forces to deal with. So even if Zoro and Luffy manage to fight their way out of this fiasco, there’s still much more to deal with in the coming episodes.

