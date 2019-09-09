One Piece Reveals Kiku’s Samurai Style

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has introduced anime fans to a whole new part of the world with its own assorted characters. Two of the key additions for this arc have been the plucky young girl Otama, and the gorgeous woman working at a tea house named Okiku. While fans were introduced to her as a demure woman who calmly ignored the pick up lines from the boastful Yokozuna, the latest episode of the series flipped that image on its head as it revealed that Okiku was actually hiding the fact that she’s a full blown samurai.

Episode 901 of the series sees Otama kidnapped by one of Kaido’s Smile Fruit enhanced soldiers, and in order to save her, Okiku quickly jumps into action. It’s here that it’s revealed that she was hiding a katana in the tea house, and after putting her hair in a ponytail, revealed she was also a powerful samurai warrior.

When Otama was kidnapped by the speedy Gazelle Man, Okiku quickly gave chase. After grabbing her katana, she jumped on top of Komachiyo and the two began running after her. Zoro was surprised to see that Okiku was brandishing a katana, and Otsuru seemed surprised to see it as well. When Zoro asked about it, all she could respond was with shock and the statement that Okiku knows how to use it.

After Zoro and Luffy catch up with Komachiyo, Zoro takes a longer glance at Okiku’s sword. This is most likely because he senses that this is no ordinary sword, much like Luffy’s random get in a previous episode. He says Okiku is not an ordinary girl, and Okiku silently wraps her hair in a ponytail. Taking a beat, Okiku declares that she’s a samurai.

Unfortunately for fans, Okiku did not get to get to display her samurai skills just yet. But considering that Otama is currently being held in the enemy filled Bakura Town, there’s a chance that Okiku will show off her skills in full as Luffy and the others have to fight through this crowd of enemies to save Otama.

