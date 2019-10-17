One Piece Reveals the Results of Trafalgar Law vs Basil Hawkins

“I’d rather not kill anyone, seeing as how I’m a doctor.”

The Wano Country Arc has taken not just the Straw Hat Pirates and placed them into a new setting, but the supporting characters and villains of One Piece as well. With all these pirates running around, it’s no wonder they would be clashing swords in this feudalistic nation. Such was the case when Trafalgar Law came across the member of both the Worst Generation and the Beast Pirates, Basil Hawkins. With each pirate having different powers thanks to the specific Devil Fruits they ate, the clash between these two certainly caused some ripples in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Hawkins moving across the country, having already run into both Luffy and Zoro, the pirate captain of the Worst Generation has run into a mysterious sword wielder in the streets of Wano. As we know, and as the scarecrow wielding pirate soon discovers, it’s clearly Trafalgar Law who has made his way into the latest arc. So how does Hawkins discover his identity, despite Law wearing a big wicker mask? Well, the teleporting pirate should have done a better job of covering up his tattoos.

Hawkins immediately learns Law’s identity thanks to the “DEATH” tattoo on his knuckles and the fight begins between the two captains. Law begins attempting to slash through Hawkins, with each blow seemingly transferred to one of Basil’s crew. With each blow, a member of Basil’s crew is either teleported in half, and/or loses an important part of their body.

The loss of some nameless goons isn’t the big take away from this though, as Hawkins puts together the current alliance between Law and the Straw Hat Pirates, having already conveyed the message to Kaido, captain to the Beast Pirates, that all parties involved are currently in Wano. Law, shocked by this statement, finds himself cursing Luffy and company who, perhaps unluckily, find themselves inadvertently rescuing Trafalgar.

What did you think of the quick battle between Hawkins and Law? What other fights do you believe that we’ll see as the Wano Country Arc continues in One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.