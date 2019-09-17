One Piece Fan Has Counted Up All of the Series Canon Characters

One One Piece fan has seemingly done the impossible. By reading through hundreds of manga volumes and watching hundreds of anime episodes, a Reddit User has managed to count just how many “canon characters” have managed to make appearances in the world of Monkey D. Luffy and his One Piece pirates. Now keep in mind, “canon” characters refer to those that appeared in the manga originally and not “filler”, as well as having some sort of effect on the franchise overall. So just how many characters have appeared in the world of the Grand Line?

Reddit User RandomAccessMemoir managed to break down that there apparently are 1094 character in the series of One Piece, making appearances in the franchise since its initial debut back in 1997, with more characters surely to be introduced before the series wraps up:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now is one of the best times for entering into the most popular pirate franchise in the world. With its recent Japanese release of the fourteenth film of One Piece, Stampede, and both the anime and manga series covering the Straw Hat Pirates reuniting for the first time following the two year time skip in the country of Wano, there is no better time to be a fan. Though Oda has hinted that the series is closer to finishing the series than not, this shouldn’t stop new fans from dipping their toes into the expansive lore of Luffy and company.

A lot of the appeal of One Piece isn’t just from its unique cast of ingenious characters that make up the Straw Hat Pirates, with the roster including the likes of a reindeer, a skeleton, and a ronin to name a few, but the supporting characters and villains that all have crazy independent designs and abilities. Said appearances and abilities manage to do a wonderful job at helping Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the franchise, show off his artistic talents. Each Devil Fruit wielder does a fantastic job of exemplifying a character completely unique to the franchise.

What do you think of the reveal that One Piece has SO many characters? How many characters do you think the series will ultimately unveil? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.