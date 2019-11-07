One Piece Fan Carves Incredible Gear Four Luffy Sculpture Out of Wood

Like so many other anime franchises, the characters of One Piece have continued to grow stronger as time went on with the Straw Hat Pirates journeying across the seas of the Grand Line. Monkey D Luffy, on his path to becoming the King of the Pirates, has exemplified this fact more so than anyone else in the popular pirate series, recently managing to learn the transformation skill set of “Fourth Gear”. Now, one fan has decided to share their own interpretation of the power boost in one of the most unique ways we’ve seen, but sculpting a model of the leader of the Straw Hats in solid wood!

Reddit User Nocta95 shared the interesting process via a timelapse video that saw the sculptor, Woodart Vietnam, take a block of wood and fashion it into Monkey D. Luffy‘s most powerful form, in an amazing display of artistry and ability that would surely make each member of the Straw Hat Pirates proud!

Luffy has managed to utilize this new form in several instances, usually during dire battles with other pirates and/or military operatives. Thanks to the Devil Fruit he ingested so long ago, his elasticity has managed to save him during quite a number of terrifying scenarios. With his “Gear” power ups, Monkey has managed to discover new ways to boost his physical form in order to ramp up his physical power, though sometimes in doing so it can have grave after effects on his body and overall life span.

The Fourth Gear transformation is one that Luffy will need to rely heavily on during the upcoming fight with Kaido and his Beast Pirates in the Wano Country Arc. Though in the manga, Luffy has undergone some extreme training, we wonder if it will be enough to bring down the insanely large pirate captain.

What do you think of this amazing wood working that does honor to the One Piece franchise? What’s your favorite Gear for Monkey D. Luffy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line!

