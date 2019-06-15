This One Piece Fan Goes Viral For Making Luffy x Boa Unexpectedly Public

When you reach a certain age, you just have to let your fan flag fly. One older fan decided to do just that by wearing a t-shirt that stressed the relationship between two fan favorite characters in One Piece, Luffy D. Monkey and Boa Hancock. While Boa has quite the crush on Luffy, the feelings are not mutual and Monkey is more aloof than anything else. Whether they’ll eventually tie the knot is anyone’s guess but some fans can’t wait until they hear wedding bells and want the world to know!

A Reddit User found this dedicated older fan wearing a shirt with Luffy and Boa embracing, letting everyone know that he won’t let the dream die when it comes to these characters potential relationship:

So what is the back story of Boa Hancock? The “Snake Princess of Amazon Lily”, much like Luffy, ate a piece of magical fruit, hers being of the “devil” variety, granting her the ability to turn anyone she looks at into stone. Nearly everyone that comes into contact with Boa immediately falls in love with her, letting her get away with nearly anything she wants to. The one person unaffected by her charms? Monkey D. Luffy.

Discovering that she was unable to seduce Luffy, Hancock deemed him worthy of becoming her husband and has been trying to make an honest man of the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates ever since. The Snake Princess hails from Kuja Island and leads the pirates of the same name. She is also one of the seven members of the Shichibukai, a collection of the world’s strongest pirates that make up one of the “Three Great Powers” of the world to keep it in check.

The last we saw of Boa was “post timeskip” with the snake pirate warding off the marines with her siren ways in an attempt to give Luffy time to escape.

What do you think of this shirt worn by this older One Piece fan? Do you think Luffy and Boa will eventually tie the knot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.