‘One Piece’ Theory Predicts A Fifth Gear Fourth Form

Luffy just unlocked a new phase of his Boundman form in the One Piece manga, Snakeman, and fans have noticed something that might have hinted at the future of Luffy’s Gear Fourth transformation.

One fan theory posits that Luffy might have two more Boundman transformations in the future, and even proposes names for the two new transformations.

Reddit user CAMUNAI posits that “Boundman grants four abilities (contraction-attack, flight, elastic defense and python) and each other form specializes in one of those.” They specify that Tank Man provided the elastic ability (as recently used against Cracker during the Whole Cake Island arc) and Python was recently revealed as the Snakeman ability.

So CAMUNAI suggests that Luffy needs a form that contracts his arms and legs and one that specializes in flight, and goes as far to suggest “Lion-man” as “Luffy’s arms and legs are huge and make really powerful attacks. It looks similar to champion luffy and nightmare Luffy. But he’s slow and can’t fly” and “Eagle-man” which is specialized in flight and speed. Great mobility, dodges attacks easily and his final attack is a better version of “red hawk.”

If these theories come to pass, it would be a great way to show much stronger Luffy has gotten in his fight with Katakuri and others, and fans would surely appreciate it.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.