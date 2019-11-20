Custom One Piece Decor Will Brighten Up Your Holidays

There are only a few days left before Thanksgiving rolls in, and you know what comes after. Once we’ve all had our turkey and stuffing, the holiday season will go full throttle. Whether you celebrate the season, it is hard to avoid decor during the month of December, and it turns out one fan decided to celebrate big with a custom One Piece globe.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Devans105 posted a photo sharing some of their holiday decor. To celebrate the season, the One Piece fan made their own snow globe featuring few Santas and lots of pirates.

As you can see below, the snow globe consists of two pieces. The top part feature a gorgeous snow scene and pine trees. With a gingerbread house in the back, Nami is geared up in a hat while Luffy celebrated in a red-and-gold coat. Zero is equally bundled up with a cape while Franky does his thing on top of the roof.

In the bottom half, fans can find even more Straw Hat members. Brook looks festive in some torn pants and earrings while Sanji dons a darker look beside him. The rest of the scene features Tony Tony Chopper wielding a sword and Robin in a large floppy hat. The last members appears to be none other than Usopp, but it is hard to tell given the figure’s hat and mustache.

When you look at this custom snow globe all together, you can see it makes a gorgeous snowman. The Straw Hat pirates would surely approve of this project, but Luffy might make one change. Rather than a top hat, this snowman would surely rock a straw hat for obvious reasons, so maybe Santa Claus will gift this One Piece fan such a hat this year.

