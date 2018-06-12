‘One Piece’ Reveals Just How Strong Bege is

One Piece has just hit the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc as the plan to assassinate Big Mom failed miserably, and now the Straw Hats find themselves running for their lives.

It’s in this moment where Bege uses the full power of his Devil Fruit and turns himself into the castle mecha, Big Father. But just how strong is this Big Father? It’s strong enough to take hits from Big Mom without harming anyone inside.

Bege’s Castle-Castle Fruit has demonstrated its power before, allowing him to keep his entire mafia family within him to attack at a moment’s notice. But not only does Bege’s full power withstand the Charlotte Family’s barrage in the last episode, fans got to see just how strong this transformation really was when Big Mom woke out of her shock.

Bege’s Castle-Castle Fruit left the Straw Hats and Vinsmoke Family completely safe on the inside. Big Mom threw massive punches into the sides of the castle, but the inside never shook or was disturbed. Bege reveals that they’ll never be disturbed inside as long as he’s alive, but he’s taking damage from Big Mom’s attacks.

It’s a matter of how long his body can endure this, so they all devise a plaan to have Caesar fly them to safely as Bege holds everyone inside his body. But by the looks of the next episode where Gear Fourth Luffy makes his return, this plan does not go off as smoothly as they had hoped.

Still, Big Father is an impressive showing of power from Bege since he can withstand an enraged Big Mom’s Haki infused punches an still stand up. That’s not something just any character can claim.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.