Remember When ‘One Piece’s Creator Tackled ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may be currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but the magazine went all out for its celebration of the series’ 25th Anniversary.

The magazine had other Shonen Jump authors and artists depict a famous JoJo’s character in their particular style and this led to many great fusions. Such as the piece by One Piece‘s creator Eiichiro Oda.

Oda drew the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders‘ main character Jotaro Kujo. The series’ third protagonist certainly has a slimmer look in Oda’s art, with some fans even noticing a similarity between this and famous swordsman Hawkeye Mihawk.

This wildly different take on the character is reminiscent of when Bleach‘s creator Tite Kubo drew Ghiacco from the fifth part of the series, Vento Aureo.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.