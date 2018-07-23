Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series Reportedly Nabs Writer

One Piece has enjoyed a long life, and the series still has a way to go. Eiichiro Oda has yet to bring his iconic series to a close, but it will get a new lease on life elsewhere. After all, Monkey D. Luffy is getting a live-action makeover, and it seems a writer has been tapped for the ambitious project.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit to hear who the writer is.

Not long ago, the editorial office behind One Piece went to Twitter to share a live video with fans. The stream was done to celebrate the anniversary of One Piece, and one of Shueisha’s columnists broke down a tidbit of the livestream.

Sugita-san and Naito-san gave an update on the drama! They said the writer has been decided upon and the story is being written. No name reveal. They had a meeting with the team in Tokyo recently! — Greg (@ochimusha108) July 23, 2018

According to @ochimusha108, two of One Piece‘s creative heads brought up its live-action adaptation.

“Sugita-san and Naito-san gave an update on the drama! They said the writer has been decided upon and the story is being written. No name reveal. They had a meeting with the team in Tokyo recently,” the columnist wrote. “They also said they hope to have another update by year’s end and that the team came up with some ideas that surprised (and pleased) Oda-san!”

So far, few details are known about the live-action venture, but fans were told some things awhile back. For one, the show should begin with the “East Blue” arc and follow Luffy as the young boy gathers up his infamous crew. The project was first announced at Jump Festa last year, and creator Eiichiro Oda has since told fans why he approved the adaptation.

During an interview with Katsuya Tereda, Oda said he wanted to begin work on One Piece while he still had the energy. The artist said he was not sure how much longer he could devote himself to One Piece, saying that he thinks now is his “final opportunity” to make the adaptation happen on his terms.

As for Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, the series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future in a recent interview. Stating that he was about 80-percent done with the series at this point with the Wano arc, this might scare some fans a bit seeing how much more has been revealed about the series’ world, but it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away.