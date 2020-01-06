One Piece Fan Goes Viral for Pointing Out Luffy’s Copious Jail Time

One Piece has been running for over two decades as of this writing, and while the series has delivered some of the most unique locales, characters, and stories over its tenure there have been quite a few similar throughlines and ideas that have made their way into the proceedings. One instance in particular is surprising when you really look back on it, and as noted by @kikicheea on Twitter, Luffy’s been imprisoned quite a few times over the course of his journey across the seas. Although it might seem like a reach, there’s a hilarious amount of evidence.

@kikicheea’s Tweet pointing out this has gone viral among fans of the series as everyone realizes that Luffy really has been put behind bars quite a few times. The Wano Country, Whole Cake Island, Alabasta, Orange Town, and Amazon Lily arcs are just a couple of them. And that’s just scratching the surface!

Why is Luffy always in JAIL 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/zBL41CkxjI — Kiki 🧐 (@kikicheea) January 5, 2020

Hilariously enough, Luffy’s found himself recently thrown into prison in the latest episode of the Wano Country arc too. This is just the most recent example in a long line of prison settings that Luffy often finds himself in because he’s just so straightforward about everything. Unlike the other cutthroat pirates that the Straw Hats come across in their travels, Luffy doesn’t really hide any ulterior motives and often bluntly lives out his desires.

This means that Luffy gets thrown into prisons and jail cells by his rival and enemy pirates. He’s been put in cages more so by them than the Marines themselves. The one time the Marines were involved, he actually went into Impel Down himself. But like just as how often nonchalantly Luffy treats his many prison sentences, the series doesn’t treat it as a major setback either. It’s just yet another obstacle he often tears his way through.

