‘One Piece’ Shares Most Epic Conqueror Haki Clash Yet

The strongest Haki introduced in One Piece so far has been the Conqueror’s Haki, one which only certain strong individuals have been endowed with. So it becomes increasingly rare to get two full unleashes of it at the same time.

This happens in the latest episode of the series, however, as Luffy and Katakuri clear out the Mirro-World with a fully unleashed Conqueror’s Haki clash.

In Episode 868 of the series, Luffy and Katakuri’s battle takes on an honorable new meaning. Luffy has earned Katakuri’s respect as a fighter, even going so far as to injure himself after one of his sister Flampe’s needles helped to heavily wound Luffy earlier. Fully revealing his mouth, his sister and her underlings made a lot of noise about revealing his secret to the rest of the family and Katakuri and Luffy pay them no mind.

Katakuri says, “The people on the sidelines are annoying” and Luffy, understanding what Katakuri wants to do responds, “They can’t stand on their feet anyway!” Then the two of them unleash their Conqueror’s Haki and the auras clash in mid-air. This battle destroys much of the Mirro-World, and completely knocks out Flampe and her goons.

After this, Luffy and Katakuri stand on even ground once again and this marks a major shift in their battle. The battle between the two has seen several phases throughout the last several episodes of the series, but fans can certainly call this the official climax of the fight. This dual activation of the Conqueror’s Haki reveals yet again just how strong Luffy is getting through this fight, and Katakuri seems to be wearing down as it continues as well. If they had done this when they first met, perhaps they would not be standing on such even ground when the clash was over.

