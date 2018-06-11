‘One Piece’ Artwork Imagines Luffy as King of the Pirates

One of the major reasons Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the most popular manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is because fans want to see Monkey D. Luffy eventually accomplish his dream of reaching the titular One Piece and becoming King of the Pirates.

But how would that look exactly? One artist has gone the extra mile and imagined what Pirate King Luffy would look like with this sweet new art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using series creator’s Eiichiro Oda’s previously released sketches of an older Luffy as a base, artist Delga (which you can find as @pandelgalessio on Instagram) imagined what Luffy at Age 60 would look like. He’s appropriately carrying himself like a Pirate King as his look is a mix of Gol D. Roger and his grandfather Garp, but also has the same quirky personality.

Luffy’s now closer to being the actual Pirate King than ever as recent events of the manga have grown his bounty to one of the largest, if not the largest, in the series overall. His exploits have gotten so well known, that he’s even earned himself the title of the “Fifth” Emperor of the Seas as well.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.