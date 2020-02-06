One Piece Reveals the Punishment for Oden’s Coup

Wano Country has given us some of the most amazing battles that have ever been witnessed in the franchise that is One Piece. With Luffy and his cohorts in the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to free the isolated nation from the rule of Orochi, Kaido, and the Beast Pirates, we have also been given an exciting look into the past as the life of Oden, the son of the former Shogun, has been investigated. With the recent installment of the manga, we are shown the unsuccessful coup of Oden against the pint sized tyrant of Orochi and just what fate awaits the wandering samurai!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for Chapter 970 of One Piece’s manga, steer clear of this article as we will be doing a deep dive into some serious spoiler territory!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Oden finally saying enough is enough and attempting to bring the war to Orochi’s doorstep, he unfortunately finds a rather big roadblock in his path in the form of Kaido in his invincible dragon form. Unleashing his two sword style attack, Oden does the unthinkable and actually manages to injure the captain of the Beast Pirates. Unfortunately, this simply doesn’t seem enough to win the day as the Beast Pirates have a secret ace up their sleeve, holding Oden’s son, Momo, captive in order to distract him during the fight.

As Oden is distracted, Kaido lands a cheap shot, knocking him unconscious and placing him into the dungeon of Wano. With his aspirations of a coup dashed, the final page shows an angry Oden sentenced to being “boiled alive”, clearly giving him a punishment that is as torturous as it is nefarious. Though we all know that this tale ends in tragedy for Oden, we are crossing our fingers that Luffy and his crew are able to enact some much deserved revenge for the Daimyo of Kuri as they attempt to free the land that Oden loved so dear.

What do you think of the terrible fate that was sentenced to Oden? How do you see this flashback ending in One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.