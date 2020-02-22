One Piece Reveals How Oden Saved His Vassals’ Lives

“For I am a story to accompany your drinks! I am Oden! I was born to boil!”

With these final words, Oden solidifies himself as one of the most noble characters in One Piece‘s history! With the recent chapters of the manga diving into the past of Wano Country, we have been given a first hand look into the life of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri and easily the strongest warrior to be born within the isolated nation. With Oden and his vassals picking up their swords in an attempt to take down the current Shogun, Orochi, the latest installment shows us how the wandering samurai saved his friends’ lives!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! If you haven’t had a chance to read One Piece Chapter 972 of the long running pirate series’ manga, turn back now as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Oden has done it. He has completed the agreement between himself, Kaido, and Orochi, surviving an hour while being boiled alive in a white hot cauldron, holding his vassals above his head. Unfortunately, Orochi should never be taken at his word as the pint sized tyrant informs the Daimyo of Kuri that he has changed his mind and will execute both Oden and his vassals via a firing squad.

With Oden realizing what is about to take place, he hurls his vassals away from the cauldron, imploring them to run for their lives. With tears in their eyes, unable to hold back their sorrow, the vassals of Oden split up and sprint back to Kuri in order to spread their good friend’s dream. With a titanic roar, Oden informs those witnessing his demise that he wishes that the borders of Wano would be open to the world, making it no longer an isolated nation, cut off from worlds the citizens had never known.

Right before the final blow is struck, Oden screams in defiance of Kaido and Orochi, stating that his spirit will remain in Wano, working toward his goal. Tragically, Oden is struck down with a bullet to the head, his body sinking into the depths of the cauldron as he wears a smile upon his face. Oden’s story ends tragically, but his strength of body and spirit continues to live on in Wano, and we’re crossing our fingers that the Straw Hat Pirates manage to finally achieve his dream in the present as they bring the war to Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

What did you think of Oden’s amazing final moments? Do you believe Wano will one day open its borders? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Grand Line!