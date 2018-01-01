Nami Just Took [SPOILER] Hostage In ‘One Piece’

The last chapter of One Piece saw Big Mom take over the Thousand Sunny, her thinner and more fearsome visage towered over Jinbe, Brook, Nami, and Chopper while Carrot had to escape from the light of the moon before losing her sanity.

The fight against Big Mom began in Chapter 890, leading Nami to eventually capture something very important to Big Mom in the battle, her cloud Zeus.

Big Mom’s crown of flame sets fire to the Thousand Sunny as she easily tears it apart searching for the wedding cake her son told her was on the ship, but she’s thwarted by Jinbe as he manages to briefly overpower her. After dousing the flames, Big Mom is obviously angered at Jinbe’s ability to fight back. Then Nami sneaks in hilariously.

Nami was able to distract Big Mom’s cloud Zeus earlier in the series with her weather rod’s ability to create clouds Zeus found tasty, so seeing her chance to intervene she tries it again. Zeus briefly seems to be taken in once again, before declaring that the trick won’t work a second time.

It then tries to strike Nami with lightning, and for a brief moment it seems successful — only showing a skeleton, but it was hilariously revealed to be Brook, whose skeleton body keeps him safe from electric shocks. Then, striking back, Brook repulses Big Mom with his patented “Let me see your panties.” Catching Big Mom by surprise, Brook manages to cut Zeus in half and briefly put a stop to Big Mom’s rampage as well

The damaged Zeus then ends up in Nami’s hands. But with another Nami twist, she asks Zeus “Do you want to be my slave, or do you want to die?” as the tiny and damaged cloud shivered in her hands. With Zeus taken, Big Mom seems to recover even stronger now that she has the ability to ride a raging Prometheus and the Straw Hats find themselves in a pickle once again.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.