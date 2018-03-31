‘One Piece’ Just Had A Major Pirate Crew Takedown

The One Piece manga is undergoing the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc as the Straw Hats continue their escape attempt from Big Mom and her giant army, and things aren’t looking so hot for the Straw Hats.

Well, actually things are a little too hot for the Straw Hats as they tussle with Charlotte Oven once again and he takes down yet another pirate crew: the Sun Pirates.

The Straw Hats have reunited on the Thousand Sunny after Sanji made a successful rescue attempt after Luffy defeated Katakuri in the mirror world, and Big Mom is on another island with the wedding cake replacement Sanji prepared. Everything seemed to be working in their favor until the Charlotte Family unleashed a huge attack.

It seems with Big Mom satisfied with her new cake, and thus regaining her composure, her army has regained its composure as well and begins an effective counterattack. The Germa 66 are being held back, and even after being rescued by the Sun Pirates last chapter they’re put in harm’s way as well. Charlotte emerges through a mirror and boils the ocean once again, this takes down the entire Sun Pirate crew who rushed to Jinbe and Luffy’s aid.

Despite their efforts opening an escape route for the Thousand Sunny, Oven boils the ocean and makes it so hot that the Sun Pirates can no longer come to their aid. This also means bad things for the Straw Hats as the last thing fans see of the Thousand Sunny in Chapter 900 is it covered in canon blasts.

Then the tattered flag of the Straw Hats appears in the ocean, teasing their doom. The series is on break next week so their will not be a new manga chapter so fans are going to be waiting on pins and needles to see the outcome of this attack.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.