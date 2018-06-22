Reminder: There’s No New ‘One Piece’ Chapter This Week

Eiichiro Oda has been rewarding longtime One Piece fans with the latest Reverie arc in the manga, which has begun to reveal much more about how the world works in the series.

Fans who have been waiting for even more reveals in the Chapter 909 of the series were unfortunately left hanging this week as the series is on a one-week break.

The series is set to return to its standard weekly release next week, but this delay definitely does sting as the last chapter of the series provided some of the biggest reveals in the series yet. Not only did it establish that there’s a much darker underbelly in this world than fans had first thought, there’s been a palpable air of tension through the Reverie arc.

With all of the World Government’s leaders meeting in Mary Geose, there’s been an unmistakable sense that the series is leading to one of the largest battles in the series to date. You wouldn’t think that would be possible after the Marineford Summit War, but there are far more, and larger, moving political parts being established now. But thankfully the break only lasts a week.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.