One Piece Reveals the Beasts Pirates’ Biggest Weakness

For the longest time, fans of One Piece believed there was no beating the Beasts Pirates. Money D. Luffy is not someone who takes no for an answers, so netizens have concocted all sorts of theories of how the Straw Hat might take down the Yonko. And as it turns out, his ultimate defeat may not come down to Luffy.

Instead, the manga seems to suggest the defeat of the Beasts Pirates will be pushed forward by a little girl named Tama.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans witnessed a very extraordinary scene. After abandoning the Udon Prison Camp, Queen decided it was time to check in on the area, but a phone call kept him away. The guards left at the prison said all the prisoners were back in their cells, but that was not true.

After all, Tama managed to tame all of the animal-imbued pirates, and that made the guards all too happy to lie to Queen.

“Was that to your liking, master,” one guard asked Tama after speaking with Queen.

“What incredible sorcery!! Bending enemies to your will with millet dumplings,” one of the group’s allies ask before Kiku reveals Tama’s power works on animals and anyone users of animal sorcery.

Of course, the latter note is what will spell danger for the Beasts Pirates. Each of the members eaten artificial Devil Fruits known as SMILEs. These fruits give members powers based on animals like a Zoan Devil Fruit unless they are botched, but even those bad apples still give off power. In fact, some of the only Beast Pirates who have not had the fruit are the Waiter foot soldiers, so Tama could put plenty of these people under her control if need be. But if the team plans it right, Tama would only need to subdue the crew’s higher ranking SMILEs to boost the rebellion’s fire power.

Are you impressed by Tama’s special powers so far…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.