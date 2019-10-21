One Piece Shares Foreboding Update On Jinbe

One Piece fans have a bit of a bias when it comes to the Straw Hats. Sure, fans can love any pirate in the series, but the crew under Monkey D. Luffy is hard to resist. After all, the gang was the first fans met in the series, and their star status means they’ve been around audiences the most. But thanks to a new chapter, One Piece has let readers in on a foreboding tease about one member.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans got an update on Jinbe. The newest Straw Hat member was last seen at Whole Cake Island. Jinbe told Luffy he would hold the line so the crew could escape Big Mom, and the captain told his friend to meet him at Wano. However, the Fishman is nowhere to be seen.

“Big Mom’s already here, but Jinbe isn’t yet. Even though he was the one who helped us escape from her,” Luffy told his crew as they prepared for a large-scale attack on Orochi.

“He made up his mind! He joined our crew!!”

As his crew is quick to respond, they tell Luffy they’d be happy to have Jinbe onboard especially given their upcoming fight. However, Zoro seems to take a misstep when he insinuates Jinbe may be dead. Luffy is not a fan of the thought, and he fights back with his own assertion.

“Yes, he’s alive!! He’ll come!!”

For now, fans are left to worry about Jinbe as the latest Straw Hat has yet to be seen. During the Whole Cake Island arc, the Fishman did confirm his allegiance to the team, but he stayed with his former crew to ensure Luffy escaped the Yonko’s wrath. The issue is that Big Mom has arrived at Wano, leaving everyone to wonder whether Jinbe made it out of his last stand alive. Hopefully, pirate is doing just fine, and all will be well if Jinbe shows up last minute to help the Straw Hats take down Orochi.

