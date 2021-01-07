One Piece Reveals a Certain Prophet's Prediction for Luffy

✖

One Piece has made some bold predictions in its time, and it seems one of the series' best prophets has been revealed. As you can imagine, a lot of things have been said by the Yonko and Marines about how the future will unfold. Now, it seems fans have gotten a better idea of how the Grand Line is about to change, and the prophecy came from none other than Wano's former ruler.

Yes, that is right. It seems like Kozuki Oden knew more about the world than he let on. All of this was revealed when Yamato told Momo he got his hands on Kozuki's diary. He found the book after the man was executed by Kaido and Orochi. And when he gave the book to Momo, Yamato told him about the future which Kozuki predict.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As it turns out, Kozuki believed a person would appear in the future who called himself the King of the Pirates. Or rather, they would be gunning for the title. This person would not be Gol D Roger, and Kozuki believed they would be key in freeing Wano from its oppression.

"In the journal of Kozuki Oden, there was a great man who said the same thing," Yamato admitted.

"This is what Oden wrote about the future. Over 20 years in the future, powerful pirates leading the next generations will come swarming into the new world!! If I am dead by then, they will be the ones to strike down Kaido!!"

As you can see, Oden was spot-on with his bet. It has been more than 20 years since his death, and the Worst Generation is on Wano. Law, Kid, and Luffy are ready to show Kaido they mean business. The gang is ready to fulfill the property which Oden made so long ago, and fans are curious what else might be written in the late ruler's journal now...

