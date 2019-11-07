One Piece Manga Reaches Record-High Sales Milestone

One Piece sales have been healthy for some time now, and it turns out the series has no plans to curtail its earnings. Over in Japan, the manga is selling well thanks to the ongoing reveals seen in the Wano Country arc. Now, a new report has gone live from abroad, and it reveals the latest sales milestone which One Piece has hit.

As shared by Anime News Network, Japan’s Mantan Web has confirmed the new sales numbers for One Piece. The manga has more than 460 million copies in print around the world at the moment. This total will surely rise once the One Piece puts out its new volume later this winter.

Starting December 28, the manga will see volume 95 go live in Japan. Fans will be able to add to the series’ totals then, and Japanese readers will bolster much of thee sales. Currently, 390 million copies of One Piece are in circulation in Japan while 70 million are overseas.

Of course, there are other series hoping to give One Piece a run for its money this year. To to be specific, Demon Slayer is proving to be a challenge for the Straw Hats. The hugely popular series saw a boost in sales when its anime debuted this year. Last month, fans learned Demon Slayer managed to beat out One Piece in total sales for 2019 so far which is a first. In the past, only a handful of titles have managed to beat out One Piece in yearly sales at any point with Attack on Titan coming close to the title. Now, One Piece is going head-to-head with One Piece over sales, and fans are hoping the pirates can pull out a win before 2019 ends.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.