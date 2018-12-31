‘One Piece’ Teases One Hero’s Mysterious Sister

One Piece has some rather complicated family trees to follow, and it looks like a familiar bloodline is about to get a little bit bigger. After all, the Kozuki Clan has some holes to fill, and it seems one of its sisters is ready to come to light.

Recently, One Piece hit out with a new chapter, and it was there fans were teased with one Kozuki’s debut. Momonosuke got fans interested when he brought up his younger sister, and the boy has got readers real curious about Hiyori Kozuki.

The ordeal began when Tama encounter Momo while she recovered from her recent injuries. Hiding in the Kuriamigasa Village, the girl asked after Momo’s sister, and the Kozuki heir had the following to say.

“Yes, I do have a sister. If she is still alive, then she should be 26 now. Even though there are people who witnessed by mother’s death, I haven’t heard a thing about Hiyori’s death,” the boy revealed.

“That is why I believe that she is alive somewhere,” he continued. “If Orochi were to find out about Hiyori, then he would definitely target her. Our meeting can only happen once we win this war!!”

The chapter ends with Momo training diligently so he can help his clan defeat Orochi and reunite his his long-lost sister. So far, fans have only seen Hiyori in silhouette, but the image was sourced from a flashback when the girl was a child. Now, Momo believes the girl has grown into an adult, and readers are wondering if they’ve already met Hiyori as such. After all, women like Kiku and even the courtesean Komurasaki fit the bill, leaving fans to eye each heroine who passes by extra carefully.

