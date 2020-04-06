One Piece Welcomes Back Jimbei to the Straw Hats

One Piece has been on a hot streak for well over a month, and it has no plans to slow down. The anime is busy catching up with the Wano Country arc, but there is even more to deal with in the manga. The massive arc has gotten fans ready for a big fight, and it turns out the Straw Hat crew just got a big power boost thanks to a certain arrival.

So if you have been waiting for the return of Jimbei, it is time you started to celebrate. The hero separated from his friends back at Whole Cake Island, but Jimbei has finally come back to its team at the best possible moment. The entire gang is back together, so you can imagine how powerful the Straw Hats have just become.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the latest chapter of One Piece, fans came face to face with Jimbei in its final pages. This comes after the Straw Hats went straight to a fight with the Beasts Pirates. Things were going well for the rebels after Monkey D. Luffy and the other pirates arrive. Their opponents attempt to launch an attack at sea, and they get close to launching their cannons before Jimbei shows up.

“I hail from the Fish-Man District of Ryugu Kingdom, on the bottom of the sea. I am but a humble newcomers to this group having imposed upon folks left and right, despite receiving a ritual cup,” the hero says.

“Sorry for racing you to wait like that!! But I’ve come back alive, just as I promised Luffy!!!”

As you can see, the Straw Hat gang is very excited to their friend, and the rest of their allies are stunned. Not even Trafalgar Law knew about Jimbei and his decision to join the crew. With this former Warlord on their side, the fight against Kaido and Orochi has become far more manageable by giving the pirates command of the sea.

Are you hyped for this return? How long have you been waiting for Jimbei to return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!