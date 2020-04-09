One Piece Reveals Luffy’s Message to Momonosuke

The Wano War has begun in the swashbuckling franchise of One Piece, with Monkey D. Luffy delivering an important message to the son of the Daimyo of Kuri, Oden, to help lift his spirits and hopefully build his character as Momonosuke finds himself a captive of the Beast Pirates and the evil Shogun of Wano. With nearly all the players assembling on the side of the Straw Hats and the side of Wano’s nefarious rulers, it’s no surprise to see the best side of Luffy blaze through the pages of the manga as he delivers a message of hope to Momo!

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read Chapter 976 of One Piece’s manga and want to avoid spoilers, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some spoiler territory with this one!

With Momonosuke being kidnapped by the traitor within the ranks of Oden’s vassals in Kurozumi Kanjuro, the young boy attempts to hold back his tears as he is being used as leverage to give the Beast Pirates the upper hand in the early stages of this monumental battle. With the paint manipulating antagonist holding Momo hostage, the young boy yells to Luffy and his crew not to worry about him as he will “find a way to escape on his own” and that the Straw Hats must protect the country that his father gave his life for.

With Luffy recognizing that Momo is attempting to be a man, he gives him works of encouragement as he is flown away, yelling to the crying boy that they will rescue him. Alongside this, in typical Monkey D. Luffy fashion, the captain of the Straw Hats also calls Momo a “cowardly, dumb little brat” while also giving him incentive to “find a way to survive”.

The story of Momonosuke is a tragic one, with his father being killed by Orochi and the Beast Pirates while attempting to survive a scalding hot cauldron. On top of this, Momo’s mother used the power of her Devil Fruit in order to teleport him far into the future, with the progeny of Oden finding himself appearing twenty years in the future! Needless to say, Momonosuke has gone through a lot and we imagine he’ll have more hardships to stare down as the Wano Country Arc continues.

What did you think of Luffy’s inspiring, and hilarious, words to Momo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!