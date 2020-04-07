One Piece Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jimbei's Return

You might have thought One Piece had forgotten about the missing member of the Straw Hats, but you would be wrong. In the story's last arc, fans met up with Jimbei as the Fish-Man was in a pinch. Working under Big Mom, Jimbei found life miserable until he agreed to see his people to safety away from the Yonko, and that is not all. Jimbei confirmed he was going to join the Straw Hat crew, and it seems the hero just made good on that promise.

The most recent chapter of One Piece brought that encounter to life when it went live last weekend. The update followed the Straw Hat crew on a rather dangerous mission along with Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. The trio are working with the Wano rebels to bring down Orochi, but things got hairy when Kaido's men got an attack in.

Thankfully, the attack went nowhere as their ships were taken down with ease. Everyone on the sea was shocked by the sudden blow, and it became clear what happened. After having to part with Monkey D. Luffy back at Whole Cake Island, Jimbei is back in action, and he is ready to join the Straw Hats for real.

The triumphant return was like few seen before in the One Piece manga, and you can see a few reactions from fans below. They are more than hyped to see the former warlord return to his crew, so Kaido and Orochimaru are going to see how strong the Straw Hats are before too long!

