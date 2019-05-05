One Piece Reveals Luffy’s New Plan To Liberate Wano

When it comes to One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy has some — well — interesting luck with his plans. The Straw Hats try to pick their best steps every time they go into battle, but it doesn’t always work out. However, that may all change for Luffy in Wano, and it is thanks to an older (and much wiser) teacher of his.

Recently, One Piece set out with its Wano arc, and it saw Luffy uncover a new plan to take down Kaido and Orochi. A recent chapter had Luffy confer with an older ex-mob leader named Hyogoro who realized they were both sitting atop an army ready to free Wano.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You mentioned that you have been gathering comrades within the Flower Capital, but surely it is fate that has brought you here to Udon,” Hyogoro said after he learned the Kozuki clan was trying to reclaim its title to Wano.

“Here in this mining camp, there are four othe excavation sites just as large as this one. There are tens of thousands of prisoners like us in Udon but not all of them were imprisoned for petty theft and assault. Nearly all of the prisoners here are guilty of rebellion against Orochi,” the older man said.

“The yakuza leaders who once supported Wano from the shadows are all held at this prison. If I send out the word, they would gladly fight for the sake of the Kozuki.”

So, there you have it. If Luffy can find a way to take down the over-powered guards at his prison, then the Straw Hat captain would likely welcome thousands of allies to the Kozuki party. This kind of army will be necessary if Luffy wants to take down Kaido not to mention Orochi, and Hyogoro seems pretty confident about the plan. Now, it will all come down to Luffy freeing the prison from the likes of Queen and others.

So, do you think Luffy can see this plan through without any hitches? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!