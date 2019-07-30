One Piece Reveals Zoro’s Top Goal In Wano

One Piece spent a long time overlooking Roronoa Zoro while the Straw Hats divvied up around Whole Cake Island. Sanji came to the front while Zoro kept an interesting profiled in Wano, but the series is all caught up with the swordsman. And as it turns out, Zoro has figured out his main mission whilst in the isolated nation.

It turns out Zoro couldn’t care less about Kaido; The real prize is Orochi, and he wants to take down the shogun for a specific reason.

Recently, One Piece chapter 950 went live, and it was there fans met up with Zoro. The fighter is holed up in a remote cabin with Momonosuke’s sister, and he tells the former escort his main goal in Wano is to take out Orochi.

“I can’t forgive Orochi for this. I’m going to avenge Tonoyasu’s death,” Zoro says.

For the swordsman, his biggest upset came with the death of Tonoyasu. The smiley man was crucified a few chapters back when Orochi discovered the man was still alive. It turns out the unassuming man was a former lord in Wano who supported Oden Kozuki before Orochi killed the leader in a coup. Knowing he would be targeted, Tonoyasu hid amongst the people to help them in their squander, but the older man sacrificed his life in order to cover up the Kozuki rebellion’s secret mission. Now, Zoro is eager to kill Orochi for his gross slight, and it looks like Hiyori is ready to support Zoro with the mission however she can.

