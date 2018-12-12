Fans Are Ready for ‘One Piece’s Next Movie

One Piece will be releasing a special new film in celebration of the anime’s 20th Anniversary, and Toei Animation officially revealed fans’ first look at it with a new poster and teaser trailer.

But what are fans saying about the new One Piece film? They’re ecstatic and can’t wait to see what’s to come from the franchise.

Officially titled One Piece: Stampede, the new film will serve as the 14th film in the franchise. Details are currently under wraps as to what the new film will entail, but it has an official release date of August 9, 2019 in Japan.

The official Twitter for the film also teases that there is a deeper meaning to its “Stampede” subtitle, “One Piece: Stampede is the title! Stampede is a wording meaning rushing or running away. As a film made to honor the anime’s 20th anniversary, it will heat up the Summer of 2019. What is meant by the straw hat dancing in the sky!? And the huge monster made of rubble behind! Please wait for more news!”

With a Summer release imminent, fans should expect more news on the film sooner rather than later. Fans are especially excited to see the true meaning behind the “Stampede” in the title, and it’s especially interesting given the new beast seemingly made out of junk metal.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the new One Piece film, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

WHAT?!?

One Piece movie coming out next August?!?! pic.twitter.com/AoObuqhR00 — Celsius (@celsiiius) December 11, 2018

‘LOSINF’ It

( guys i don’t know what to expect from this new one piece movie but now that i’ve watched the teaser trailer for one piece: stampede IM LOSINF MY SHIT WHAT THE F U C K DONT LEAVE US LIKE THIS ) pic.twitter.com/DsaVqLNaA5 — ☠ | ?ᴏᴍᴇ ʙᴇ ᴍʏ ɴᴀᴋᴀᴍᴀ ! (@rubbermcn) December 11, 2018

‘Starring Shia LaBeouf’

can’t believe the new one piece movie confirms that the show exists in the same universe as transformers (2007) dir. michael bay starring shia labeouf pic.twitter.com/EZZFOCUzek — dee (@viinsmoke) December 11, 2018

Hope This Isn’t the Case…

You should note the next One Piece movie doesn’t have “Film” in the title. Being referred to as “Gekijoban” (Movie) as opposed to the “Film” title so it probably means Oda isn’t involved directly with the story like he was on the “Film” ones. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 11, 2018

Will it Feel Big Too?

I know it’s silly but I really hope we aren’t droping the “Film” subtitle for the new #OnePiece movie. One Piece Film: Strong World, Z, and Gold all sounded like true big events for the OP anime because of that title. So here’s hoping the trend continues..One Piece Film: Stampede pic.twitter.com/4TX8CoOurg — Marquis D. Mattocks@HolMat (@LuckyX101) December 11, 2018

‘Intrigued and Excited’

|| m0an new #OnePiece movie! I see a big metal man which already makes me intrigued and excited. Trailer is nothing more than a call back to the straw hats getting together but seeing this in the works makes me hyped! pic.twitter.com/VhxeIM9Ngx — ?????? ? (@MoonlightMink) December 11, 2018

‘Reminds Me of a Shirt that Went Through the Wash Too Much

and here we have our title card; which enters into the screen kinda of like a speeding car complete with flame effects and a noise to match. The words are all torn up. Kinda reminds me of a shirt that went through the wash too much pic.twitter.com/2xESBeZLDj — Luffy ☃️ @HOLMAT! (@baratiepromise) December 11, 2018

WE NEED MORE TOEI