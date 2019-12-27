One Piece Creator Has My Hero Academia Fans Emotional Over This Tribute

Sometimes, anime crossovers can be created in the most touching and heartfelt ways. Such is the case with the creator of the legendary pirate franchise of One Piece paying homage to a past artistic work of My Hero Academia creator, Kohei Horikoshi. It just so turns out that Horikoshi was a big fan of One Piece in his past, sending off a piece of fan art that showed just how talented the future mangaka was at the time and the bright future he had creating the world of Midoriya, Shigaraki, and the rest of the ensemble that populate the world of UA Academy!

Twitter User JoyBoyTheories shared the heartfelt reference that Eiichiro Oda shared, recollecting when Horikoshi submitted his fan art to the “Usop’s Pirate Gallery”, long before the days when he would be drawing the students of Class 1-A squaring off against the League of Villains or the Yakuza:

This for real makes me tear up a bit. We all start somewhere in whatever we do #onepiece #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/dxFrt2aVvv — SLEEPLESS Boy Theories (@JoyBoyTheories) December 23, 2019

While One Piece and My Hero Academia haven’t met officially in an anime crossover, One Piece has met plenty of other Shonen series along the way and has crossed over with several of the Class 1-A heroes and villains in the video game Jump Force.

