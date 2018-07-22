‘One Piece’ Reveals Nami’s Shocking New Attack

One Piece‘s is making its way through the Whole Cake Island arc as the now wild Big Mom is still chasing down the Straw Hats for wedding cake, but the Straw Hats proved they still have plenty of tricks up their sleeve.

Thanks to Nami’s and Big Mom’s cloud Zeus’ shockingly good teamwork, the Straw Hats were able to stave off the execution for one more episode when Nami uses her new attack, the Zeus Breeze Tempo.

Fans had previously seen how Nami was able to sway Zeus in her favor when he found her little lightning balls tasty and followed the Straw Hats even though they are on the run from the rampaging Big Mom. Nami loaded Zeus up with electricity throughout the episode, and in the end showed the fruits of that labor.

When Big Mom and her sun Prometheus were closing in, Nami unleashed Zeus’ stored electricity. He had turned into a giant lightning cloud at this point, and when Nami activates him with the Zeus Breeze Tempo, Zeus is this converted into a full lightning bolt.

This crashes down on Big Mom, and she’s absorbed in a bright white light. The episode comes to an end before fans can see how Big Mom fared against Nami’s new attack, but it looked pretty devastating.

It just goes to show how slick in combat Nami always proves herself to be. Her clever nature is one of the many strengths she brings to the Straw Hat crew.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future in a recent interview. Stating that he was about 80% done with the series at this point with the Wano arc, this might scare some fans a bit seeing how much more has been revealed about the series’ world, but it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away.

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.