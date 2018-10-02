‘One Piece’ Releases Teaser For New Opening Theme

One Piece is building to the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, so the anime’s about to enter a whole new era for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Which means the series is about to get a brand new opening theme.

Debuting with the October 7 episode of the series, the 21st opening theme is titled “Super Powers” as performed by V6 and fans can see a bit of it with a new promo teasing the new song.

There’s no clear indication that the new opening theme will feature the same visuals as presented here in the teaser, as many fans spotted that the outfits here are from the Sabaody Archipelago arc, but regardless the song is definitely a much different vibe than the current opening has. It makes sense for how much change the Whole Cake Island arc is going through at the moment.

Not only have the Straw Hats have come up with a new plan to escape Big Mom’s clutches, but the tide is shifting in a more negative way for Luffy. Despite fighting his hardest, Luffy seemed to be defeated by Katakuri at the end of the latest episode as Katakuri’s awakened mochi Devil Fruit buried Luffy underneath a mountain of mochi.

Still, with a new opening theme, there’s also a refreshing change of pace as it may indicate Luffy is about to turn things around. There’s literally nowhere to go but up for Luffy, and now fans will get an exciting new opening theme to top it off.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.