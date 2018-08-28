‘One Piece’ Proves Why its New Heroine Shouldn’t Be Messed With

One Piece‘s Wano arc has introduced fans to many new characters in the manga, but the one who took fans by storm was the mysterious new female samurai O-Kiku. But the latest chapter proved just why you shouldn’t take her too lightly.

After dealing with a gross Sumo Wrestler’s advances, O-Kiku drops her guard and unleashes her hidden samurai strength.

Earlier in the Wano arc the Yokozuna of Wano, Urashima, had made advances on O-Kiku as he asked her to be his wife. When she, Luffy, and Zoro appear in Bakura Town and see Urashima’s match, he takes this as a sign that O-Kiku truly wants to be his wife.

Sicking his men on her, she’s kidnapped by Urashima’s forces when Zoro refuses to cut down someone “half naked” (since Urashima’s men are all sumo wrestlers in their traditional mawashi). Urashima then calls the people of Wano “subhuman” and says he could kill any of them in an instant. It’s at this point when he tries to embrace O-Kiku, and she fights back.

Angered at his “subhuman” comment, she uses her katana to cut off Urashima’s top knot (which is a big deal considering a sumo wrestler’s chonmage top knot is a symbol of their status) faster than he can react.

Stating that Urashima must be joking because the only “vile” thing was his soul, she then lands gracefully before the chonmage even hits the ground. Now that fans have gotten a taste of O-Kiku’s sword skill, they’re definitely hooked to see what comes next.

