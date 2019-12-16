One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Trailer Shows Off Playable Kaido, Big Mom

One Piece will soon be launching the next iteration of its popular Pirate Warriors video game series next year, and the fourth iteration of the franchise will be featuring newer elements introduced into the anime in the last few years since the third one released. Including new arcs such as the Whole Cake Island arc and a version of the Wano Country arc exclusive to the new game’s story, this means that the game will also feature playable versions of two more of the Four Emperors that got to show off their stuff these arcs, Big Mom and Kaido.

The newest trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 gives us our first look at Big Mom and Kaido in action for the new game, and includes not only their powerful base forms but introduces a new mechanic that allows them to fly overhead with their beefed up transformations as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco describes the trailer as such, “In this trailer, Captain of the Big Mom Pirates, Charlotte Linlin, and the Governor-General of the Beasts Pirates, Kaido, from the “Four Emperors” are introduced as playable characters in the game. The size, attack range, and power have been greatly magnified into a whole new level as compared to the previous One Piece: Pirate Warriors title.”

Elaborating further, “Watch as Big Mom controls the weather with the power of Zeus and Prometheus, which allows attacks of vast range in battles, and and as Kaido transforms into a dragon and destroys many enemies with his brutal attacks. A new unique element, “Aerial Action,” is also demonstrated in this trailer.”

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is currently slated for a release March 27th next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The current roster for the game teases additions like Gear Fourth Luffy (in both Boundman and Snakeman forms), Charlotte Katakuri, Carrot, Basil Hawkins, and the aforementioned Big Mom and Kaido. The game has been confirmed to cover the Whole Cake Island arc along with an original Wano Country story, so more characters will definitely be revealed going forward.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.