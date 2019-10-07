One Piece Reveals Flashy Puma Sneaker Collaboration

One Piece fans know what it takes to make a good treasure hunt, and it seems their skills will be put to good use soon. The series has followed Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew as they’ve scoured the Grand Line for a one-of-a-kind treasure, and they have yet to find it. But if fans want to find a real-life One Piece treasure, they won’t have to go far.

Thanks to Puma, it seems like a true treasure is coming for the anime fandom. The brand is putting out a special sneaker themed to the series, and it is based some sweet riches.

Over on Twitter, the official Japanese Puma account let fans in on its special team-up with One Piece. It turns out the brands will release a pair of sneakers called Cell Venom which feature enough bling to make any treasure hunter jealous.

As you can see above, the One Piece shoe is a thick sneaker with padded sides and thick rubber soles. Colored silver and white, the sneakers have a pair of large gold chains draped around its sides which match its gold paneling. The chains are then locked in place by an ornate key, so fans will be able to walk around with a pair of certifiable treasure chests on their feet.

Currently, the shoes are slated to debut on October 11 in Japan exclusively. The shoes will come in a specially designed One Piece box featuring black-and-white silhouettes of your favorite pirates. There is no confirmed price point for the sneakers right now, but fans expect the tricked out pieces to cost quite a bit.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.