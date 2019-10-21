One Piece’s Romance Dawn Anime was a Big Hit with Fans

One Piece’s anime has now officially been running for 20 years, and Toei Animation commemorated the landmark occasion with a new anime special adapting one of the prototypes for One Piece that Oda had tested before launching the official release years later. Taking time out of the Wano Country arc of the series, the Romance Dawn special introduced fans to a Luffy from a “different dimension.” This Luffy not only has a different look than the Luffy from the main series, but he has a different set of goals as well.

With the intent of one day becoming a peace main, a pirate who doesn’t seek to plunder or fight but wants to adventure, this Luffy meets a different set of characters than fans have seen in the main series. Each of these characters and ideas laid the groundwork for the official series, and this anime is a fun example of what might have been.

Read on to see what fans are saying about One Piece: Romance Dawn, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! There have been a few comments mentioning that this feels like filler rather than a full celebration of the series, but what do you think? Did you like One Piece: Romance Dawn? Would you watch more of this alternate world? Can’t wait to return to the main series with the next episode?

A Full Romance Dawn Arc Wouldn’t Be Such a Bad Idea…

I loved “Romance Dawn Episode” so much! The animation was so clean. The nostalgia I got from this episode is just amazing. To be honest I wouldn’t mind getting an entire arc of It. pic.twitter.com/8XNBz0O7VF — Nami || ナミ (@KaiizokuQueen) October 20, 2019

The Voice Cast Did a Great Job!

Romance Dawn was a cute little special. Toei did nice work on it and the VAs did wonderful as usual. Maybe someday for the 25th or even 30th anniversary they’ll adapt V1. pic.twitter.com/QPYFqecjYI — 💙▪︎ῆმནhმῆ▪︎💙 (@luffyrose_) October 20, 2019

“Funny and Cute”

Romance Dawn was funny and cute, I loved seeing the prototype of One Piece animated. The voice actors did such a great job. ✨ #OnePiece907 pic.twitter.com/Zl4kppDKZR — Gizem ☠️ @ PIRATES EXPO 🏴‍☠️ (@piratequeen_ya) October 20, 2019

Did You Catch the New Eye-Catch?

Luffy is Babby

I nominate little Luffy from,the Romance Dawn special for @BabeyoftheDay pic.twitter.com/weWdSCjwXs — Not according to keikaku. (@SolumArk) October 13, 2019

Real Ann Appreciation Hours

“I Want to See More of this Story!”

#RomanceDawn It was a great chapter has the soul of the main series on it, I want to see more of this story! pic.twitter.com/U9eQPTtcLP — 💀Dijinn (@TheDijinn) October 20, 2019

Did You Catch All the Details Too?