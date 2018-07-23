‘One Piece’s Sanji Gets Official ‘Food Wars!’ Makeover

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is having an official crossover with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma titled Shokugeki no Sanji in honor of One Piece‘s 21st anniversary, so this means that Food Wars! series illustrator Shun Saeki has given Sanji a brand new look.

The Shokugeki no Sanji one-shot has yet to officially release, but Sanji’s new look is already turning heads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shokugeki’s mangaka has no business drawing Sanji this hot pic.twitter.com/wQN1FPi54r — VA CONFIRMED (@shokikita) July 21, 2018

Shokugeki no Sanji will be a short 35 page affair for the special, but it’ll still be gripping nonetheless if Sanji’s looking this good already. Double this if he ends up interacting with Food Wars‘ Souma Yukihira.

The both of them love to cook, and think highly of their skills, so it’s going to be interesting to see if the two of them have one of the titular Shokugeki to decide which of them is the better of the two. Fans will continue to debate either way, but at least this early look reveals how great it’s all going to look in the end.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

As for Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, the series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future in a recent interview. Stating that he was about 80% done with the series at this point with the Wano arc, this might scare some fans a bit seeing how much more has been revealed about the series’ world, but it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away.